Sports briefs Oct. 13 – Oct. 15





Pickleball clinics

Basin Recreation is offering Learn to Play pickleball clinics weekly from Oct. 30 through Dec. 19 at the Fieldhouse to teach new players the rules of the game, scoring and pickleball strokes. There will also be skills and drills clinics for serves and returns, transitions, dinking and drop shots. Equipment will be provided, though participants can bring their own. Registration costs $10 per clinic. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org .

Adult 3-versus-3 Basketball League

Basin Recreation’s 3-versus-3 basketball league runs from Oct. 26 through Dec. 14. The league is open to players ages 16 and up. Teams will play two 20-minute half-court games every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Cost is $120 per team, while it costs $35 to register as a free agent. For more information and registration, visit basinrecreation.org .

Park City High hockey

Park City High School’s hockey team hosts the South County Llamas on Wednesday at the Park City Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit utahhighschoolhockey.com .