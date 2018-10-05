Sports Briefs: Oct. 6

Pre- and postpartum yoga

The PC MARC offers a pre- and postpartum yoga workshop designed for new and expecting moms. Classes run every Tuesday, 6-7 p.m., from Oct. 16 through Nov. 20. The workshop costs $55 for the fall session or drop-ins are available for $15 per class. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400 for more information.

Fall break camp

Basin Recreation is offering a 2-day camp at The Fieldhouse. Campers will enjoy games, sports, arts and crafts, and swimming at the Ecker Hill Pool. Camp is open to kids ages 6-12. Thursday and Friday, October 18 and 19, 9am-4pm. Learn more and sign up at basinrecreation.org.

Fall break soccer camp

Basin Recreation is offering a Fall Break soccer camp for boys and girls ages 6-14. Thursday and Friday, October 18 and 19, 9am -11am. Learn more and sign up at basinrecreation.org.

Fall break basketball camp

Join Basin Recreation and Jumpstart Academy for a Fall Break basketball camp for boys and girls ages 6-14. Thursday and Friday, October 18 and 19, 4 to 6 p.m. Learn more and sign up at basinrecreation.org.

Dry-land training

Two-time Olympian, former U.S. Ski Team athlete and fitness coach Jilian Vogtli will host a six-week program at the PC MARC to help winter athletes train, strengthen and sculpt their bodies for the upcoming season. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Soldier Hollow seeks volunteers

Soldier Hollow and USA Nordic are seeking volunteers to help run the 2019 BMW Biathlon World Cup, coming to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway from Feb. 14 to 17, 2019. The event is spread over four days of competitions and will include approximately 28 nations and 180 athletes. Volunteer positions include: race headquarters and competition office staff; course marshal; medical team; range crew; start/finish control officers; stadium staff; car drivers; welcoming/parking credential officials. Visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org for more information or contact event volunteer coordinator Jennifer McCulloch at jmcculloch@uolf.org or 435-658-9120.