Sports briefs October 16 – October 19
Pickleball clinics
Basin Recreation is offering Learn to Play pickleball clinics weekly from Oct. 30 through Dec. 19 at the Fieldhouse to teach new players the rules of the game, scoring and pickleball strokes. There will also be skills and drills clinics for serves and returns, transitions, dinking and drop shots. Equipment will be provided, though participants can bring their own. Registration costs $10 per clinic. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org.
Adult 3-versus-3 Basketball League
Basin Recreation’s 3-versus-3 basketball league runs from Oct. 26 through Dec. 14. The league is open to players ages 16 and up. Teams will play two 20-minute half-court games every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Cost is $120 per team, while it costs $35 to register as a free agent. For more information and registration, visit basinrecreation.org.
South Summit ends regular season undefeated
South Summit High School’s football team defeated Providence Hall 41-10 on Wednesday night to end the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record. South Summit scored 27 unanswered points in the first half to put the Patriots away early. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 384-142 this season ahead of the start of the Class 2A state playoffs next week.
Miners headed to states after divisional race
Both Park City teams finished in the top five at Tuesday’s divisional meet.