Sports briefs October 2 – October 5





Basin Baller Basketball League

Starting on Oct. 11, Basin Recreation will be hosting its Basin Baller League, a basketball league for boys between the ages of 14 and 17. The league runs from Oct. 11 through Dec. 9 on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fieldhouse. Registration costs $60. To register or learn more, visit basinrecreation.org .

Yoga workshop offered

Park City recreation will be hosting a two-week yoga workshop for beginners from Oct. 19 through Oct. 28. Participants will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Studio C of the PC MARC. Ages 12 and up are welcome, and registration costs $35. To learn more or register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.

Adult volleyball league

Park City Recreation will bring back its adult volleyball league on Oct. 13 at the PC MARC. Games will be played Wednesday evening between 6 and 10 p.m. The league will offer both competitive and recreation divisions. All teams will play eight pool-play games as well as a double-elimination tournament. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401. Free agents can email lauren.wall@parkcity.org