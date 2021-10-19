Sports briefs October 20 – October 23





Woodward Park City announces opening day

Woodward Park City’s winter activities will begin on Friday, Nov. 19. The park will be open for lift-served skiing, snowboarding and tubing all weekend. Woodward Park City will also have special activations throughout the weekend. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com .

Park City Ski Swap

The 49th annual Park City Ski Swap returns on Nov. 5 and runs through Nov. 7. The Park City Ski Swap is run by Park City Ski & Snowboard and is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The event, which provides attendees an opportunity to purchase ski gear at reduced prices, supports its year-round skiing programs designed to develop young local athletes. To buy tickets or learn more, visit parkcityskiswap.com .

Adult 3-versus-3 basketball league

Basin Recreation’s 3-versus-3 basketball league runs from Oct. 26 through Dec. 14. The league is open to players ages 16 and up. Teams will play two 20-minute half-court games every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Cost is $120 per team, while it costs $35 to register as a free agent. For more information and registration, visit basinrecreation.org