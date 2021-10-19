Sports briefs October 20 – October 23
Woodward Park City announces opening day
Woodward Park City’s winter activities will begin on Friday, Nov. 19. The park will be open for lift-served skiing, snowboarding and tubing all weekend. Woodward Park City will also have special activations throughout the weekend. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.
Park City Ski Swap
The 49th annual Park City Ski Swap returns on Nov. 5 and runs through Nov. 7. The Park City Ski Swap is run by Park City Ski & Snowboard and is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The event, which provides attendees an opportunity to purchase ski gear at reduced prices, supports its year-round skiing programs designed to develop young local athletes. To buy tickets or learn more, visit parkcityskiswap.com.
Adult 3-versus-3 basketball league
Basin Recreation’s 3-versus-3 basketball league runs from Oct. 26 through Dec. 14. The league is open to players ages 16 and up. Teams will play two 20-minute half-court games every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Cost is $120 per team, while it costs $35 to register as a free agent. For more information and registration, visit basinrecreation.org
Park City draws rematch with Skyline to open playoffs
The Miners are looking to avenge a loss to Skyline in the regular season when they face the Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs on Friday.