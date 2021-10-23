Sports briefs October 23 – October 26
Park City Ski Swap
The 49th annual Park City Ski Swap returns on Nov. 5 and runs through Nov. 7. The Park City Ski Swap is run by Park City Ski & Snowboard and is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The event, which provides attendees an opportunity to purchase ski gear at reduced prices, supports its year-round skiing programs designed to develop young local athletes. To buy tickets or learn more, visit parkcityskiswap.com.
Yoga at PC MARC
A four-week mindful yoga course will be held at the PC MARC every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. starting on Nov. 9. Ages 16 and up are welcome to join. Registration costs $35. To register, call 435-615-5401 or register online at parkcityrecreation.org.
Tumbling clinics
The PC MARC will host tumbling clinics on Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 for kids between the ages of 5 and 12. The classes will introduce students to tumbling basics to develop coordination and spatial awareness. Classes will take place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and vary by age. To register, call 435-615-5401 or register online at parkcityrecreation.org.
