Sports briefs October 27 – October 29





Yoga at PC MARC

A four-week mindful yoga course will be held at the PC MARC every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. starting on Nov. 9. Ages 16 and up are welcome to join. Registration costs $35. To register, call 435-615-5401 or register online at parkcityrecreation.org .

Tumbling clinics

The PC MARC will host tumbling clinics on Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 for kids between the ages of 5 and 12. The classes will introduce students to tumbling basics to develop coordination and spatial awareness. Classes will take place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and vary by age. To register, call 435-615-5401 or register online at parkcityrecreation.org .

Drop-in adult sports at PC MARC

The PC MARC gymnasium hosts drop-in adult sports on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volleyball is available on Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., while the gym is home to basketball on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-in pickleball is also available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. There is a drop-in fee of $8, but drop-in sports are free for PC MARC pass holders. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org .