Sports briefs October 30 – November 2





Yoga at PC MARC

A four-week mindful yoga course will be held at the PC MARC every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. starting on Nov. 9. Ages 16 and up are welcome to join. Registration costs $35. To register, call 435-615-5401 or register online at parkcityrecreation.org .

Weekly Cornhole at Maxwell’s

Mountain Town Cornhole is hosting weekly American Cornhole League tournaments at Maxwell’s on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. No partner is necessary, and people of all skill levels are welcome. Contact Fun@mountaintowncornhole.com or follow @mountaintowncornhole on Facebook for more info.

Drop-in adult sports at PC MARC

The PC MARC gymnasium hosts drop-in adult sports on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volleyball is available on Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., while the gym is home to basketball on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-in pickleball is also available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. There is a drop-in fee of $8, but drop-in sports are free for PC MARC pass holders. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org .