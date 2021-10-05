Sports briefs October 6 – October 8





Park City Ski Swap

The 49th annual Park City Ski Swap returns on Nov. 5 and runs through Nov. 7. The Park City Ski Swap is run by Park City Ski & Snowboard and is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The event, which provides attendees an opportunity to purchase ski gear at reduced prices, supports its year-round skiing programs designed to develop young local athletes. To buy tickets or learn more, visit parkcityskiswap.com.

Basin Baller Basketball League

Starting on Oct. 11, Basin Recreation will be hosting its Basin Baller League, a basketball league for boys between the ages of 14 and 17. The league runs from Oct. 11 through Dec. 9 on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fieldhouse. Registration costs $60. To register or learn more, visit basinrecreation.org .

Yoga workshop offered

Park City recreation will be hosting a two-week yoga workshop for beginners from Oct. 19 through Oct. 28. Participants will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Studio C of the PC MARC. Ages 12 and up are welcome, and registration costs $35. To learn more or register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.