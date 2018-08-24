Sports briefs: Park City cheerleading clinic offered

Cheerleading clinic

The Park City High School cheerleaders are hosting a cheer clinic in preparations for the Labor Day parade on Saturday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon in PCHS's gym two.

Participants will learn cheers to perform in parade on Main Street. The clinic is intended for cheerleaders aged 5-12, and will receive a T-shirt. Price is $35. There will be an offer to cheer at a football game as well. Contact coach Ashley Baer for details or to sign up at ParkCityHSCheer@gmail.com.

Red Cross lifeguard training course

The Red Cross is offering lifeguard training through Basin Recreation for people over 15 years old. Through videos, group discussion and hands-on practice, the class aims to teach surveillance, rescue, first aid and CPR/AED skills. Interested parties must attend a pre-screening test on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the PC Aquatic Center. The test consists of a 300-yard swim, 50-yard swim with a brick and 3 minutes of treading water without using hands. Participants must attend all classes to pass the course. The cost for the course is $175. Participants should also bring photo identification or birth certificate. Registration is available online at: http://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/adult-recreation/swimming/. For more information, or to register for the class, contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16 or at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Mobile Recreation Trailer

Park City Recreation is offering free activities through its mobile recreation trailer. The trailer brings equipment for games and activities like kickball, hula hooping and street hockey, and will be setting up at various spots around town in August. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information on dates and locations where the mobile recreation trailer can be found.

Free yoga in the park

Basin Recreation is hosting free yoga at Matt Knoop Memorial Park on Saturdays in August, from 8 to 9 a.m. For any questions, contact Basin Recreation at 435-655-0999.

Wilderness first aid at PC MARC

A wilderness first aid/CPR and survival course will be offered at the PC MARC on Sept. 4 and 6. The class will offer basic survival skills taught by certified Emergency Care and Safety Institute instructors. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Pre-comp swim team

The PC MARC is hosting a fall pre-comp swim team. This swim team offers smaller group sizes, more individualized instruction, and expert coaching. Classes are held Monday through Thursday from Sept. 4-27. Visitparkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Miner's Day Bowl Jam

Park City Recreation and other sponsors are hosting a Miner's Day Bowl Jam on Sept. 3 from 3-6 p.m. at the Park City Skate Park. The day will including skating, music and prizes. Pre-registration can be done at parkcityrecreation.org and day-of registration will be available at 2 p.m. Call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Park City soccer fall development program

Park City Soccer Club is offering girls- and boys-specific Futures Programs for players ages of 6 to 9. The programs, led by professional coaches, are focused on teaching soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a 12-week Wednesday program, which begins Sept. 5, or an eight-week Friday session, beginning Oct. 5. Players can join at any time during a session and the program is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall rec league soccer, allowing players to do both. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or contact Youth Program Director Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.