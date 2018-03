| ParkRecord.com

PCHS water polo victories

The PCHS boys and girls water polo teams picked up wins on March 28 over Brighton High School. According to a press release, the boys game was much closer than the 11-8 final score showed, with the Miners playing from behind most of the game before creating a late-game lead. The girls team cruised to a 15-5 victory.

Both teams play Murray on April 4 at the Park City Aquatic Center at Ecker Hill Middle School.

Basin Recreation Summer Camp

Registration for Basin Recreation's summer camps was set to open Sunday, offering programming for a single day up to the whole summer and featuring a range of different activities.

The most popular camps are H20 Adventure, Tennis, and Mountain Biking.

Space is limited. To sign up, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999. For more information, email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org.

Ski Boots to Swimsuits Fitness Program

Basin Recreation's Ski Boots to Swimsuits program will focus on building fitness in preparation for summer, with a focus on toning muscle. The program will run from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday from April 3 to May 31 at the Fieldhouse. The program is $150 for 18 sessions — no drop-ins, prepay only.

Spring Break Camp

Basin Recreation is hosting its Spring Break Camp from Monday, April 9, through Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Camp programming includes games, arts and crafts, and swimming. Bring a swimsuit, towel, lunch and snacks. The cost is $40 per day or $130 for all four days.

Camp is limited to 50 participants.

Register online at: https://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/youth-recreation/camps/.

Or email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org with questions.

Counselor In Training Program

Learn the skills necessary to become a camp counselor and for many first jobs. Park City Recreation is seeking applicants for this summer's Counselor In Training program. The CIT program is designed to provide leadership training, goal setting and program skills to participants ages 13 to 15 years old. For a complete description of the program and an application, visit parkcityrecreation.org or email jmoran@parkcity.org. Applications are due Monday, April 30.

Hike with Basin Recreation

Join Basin Recreation for a free guided moonlight hike on Saturday, March 31, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Hikers will meet at the Silver Star Café to hike Armstrong trail. Bring a light or head lamp, snow boots and Yaktrax, or snow shoes depending on conditions.

Dogs are welcome with a leash and a light.

There's no need to register in advance. Email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org for more information about upcoming hikes and adventures with Basin Recreation.

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open, with rates to participate going up on April 1.

Executive Director Charlie Sturgis said the only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon.

"Fear not the finish of Mid Mountain Marathon," Sturgis said, adding that Mountain Trails has eliminated its usual uphill finish in favor of a more direct one.

Homeschool P.E. at MARC

Adult Coed Soccer League

Park City Recreation is hosting a seven-versus-seven soccer league. Games will be played under the lights at the Quinn's Junction Sports Complex every Thursday night from April 12 to June 21. To register a team online, go to parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more details.

PC Recreation Summer Registration

Registration for summer programs opens at 6 a.m. on April 1. This summer's programming includes skateboarding, tennis, swimming, archery, day camps and much more. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to view the 2018 Play Magazine to plan for the summer. Call for 435-615-5401 for any questions.

Drop-In Bouldering at PC MARC

Learn the necessary skills of indoor bouldering every Tuesday in March from 4:45-5:45 p.m. at the PC MARC. This drop-in class teaches climbers to incorporate the flexibility of yoga and the strategy of chess. Drop-ins cost $3 for youth aged 8 to 17 and $10 for ages 18 and up. Climbing shoes are available to borrow. For more information call 435-615-5401 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Winter Drop-In Sports

Park City MARC is hosting drop-in basketball, fustal, volleyball, and badminton every week through March. Go to parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for dates and times for each sport.

Drop-In Adult Basketball

The PC MARC is offering drop-in basketball on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Games go to 15 and the winner stays on. Ages 18 and up are welcome to play with a facility drop-in fee or free with facility pass. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for pre-school open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.