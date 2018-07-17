Sports briefs: Park City skating camp offered

Basic skating camp

Ice skaters at least four years of age and of all skill levels are invited to attend Park City Ice Arena's basic skating camp from July 30 to August 3, 9 a.m. to noon.

Skaters should have some experience skating, whether it be group skating classes, private lessons or recreational experience and should be able to skate on their own can comfortably without assistance. This camp has a recreational focus. The camp costs $210. To register call 435-615-5707 or visit parkcityice.org.

PC MARC swim lessons

The PC MARC is offering swimming lessons on weekday evenings and Saturdays for children ages 6 months to 12 years old. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for details.

Swim lessons at Silver Mountain

Registration for summer swim lessons at Silver Mountain Sports Club is now open. Classes are available for all abilities, including parent-child lessons and private lessons. All lessons are held at the club's Prospector location. Non-members are welcome. Contact Silver Mountain Sports Club Aquatics at 435-649-6670 ext. 107 or email swim@SilverMountainSpa.com.

Assistant basketball coach wanted

Park City High School Girls Basketball has a new head varsity coach and is seeking coaches to fill an assistant coaching position. Call Head Coach Brett Isaacson at 301-830-3977 or email parkcitygirlshoops@gmail.com for information. This will be a paid position for the 2018-2019 winter season.

Jiu Jitsu

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

Silver Mountain Summer Memberships

Silver Mountain Sports Club family summer memberships are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer memberships grant pool access, including a water slide, lazy river, poolside grill, kids castle and muscle beach. The summer membership also includes use of both club locations and all fitness classes. Call 435-649-6670 for inquiries or visit SilverMountainSportsClub.com.