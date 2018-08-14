Sports briefs: Red Cross lifeguard training course

Basin Rec 2018 Youth Flag Football

Basin Recreation's NFL Football League is designed for boys and girls in first through eighth grade. Each player will be evaluated and placed on a team. Official NFL jerseys and flags will be provided. The league will run Aug. 20 through Oct. 13. Registrants are asked to download the organization's DASH smartphone app, which grants access to players' schedules and practice locations. Preseason clinics are available for an extra charge of $45. Officials and volunteer coaches are needed. For more information visit basinrecreation.org or email Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Red Cross lifeguard training course

The Red Cross is offering lifeguard training through Basin Recreation for people over 15 years old. Through videos, group discussion and hands-on practice, the class aims to teach surveillance, rescue, first aid and CPR/AED skills. Interested parties must attend a pre-screening test on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the PC Aquatic Center. The test consists of a 300-yard swim, 50-yard swim with a brick and 3 minutes of treading water without using hands. Participants must attend all classes to pass the course. The cost for the course is $175. Participants should also bring photo identification or birth certificate. Registration is available online at: http://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/adult-recreation/swimming/

For more information, or to register for the class, contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16 or at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Free Yoga in the Park

Basin Recreation is hosting free yoga at Matt Knoop Memorial Park on Saturdays in August, from 8 to 9 a.m. Contact Basin Recreation if you have any questions at 435-655-0999.

Kids Fitness Classes

Kids Fit Classes at Silver Mountain Sports Club run every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Prospector location. The events are free for members or $10 for non-members.

Pre- and Postnatal Yoga

As part of a workshop designed for new and expecting moms, pre- and postnatal yoga is designed to promote mindfulness, movement and meditation. Classes run Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. at the PC MARC. Sign up for the whole session or drop in to individual sessions. Newborns are welcome. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for additional information.

Basic skating camp

Ice skaters at least four years of age and of all skill levels are invited to attend Park City Ice Arena's basic skating camp from July 30 to Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to noon.

Skaters should have some experience skating, whether it be group skating classes, private lessons or recreational experience and should be able to skate on their own can comfortably without assistance. This camp has a recreational focus. The camp costs $210. To register call 435-615-5707 or visit parkcityice.org.

PC MARC swim lessons

The PC MARC is offering swimming lessons on weekday evenings and Saturdays for children ages 6 months to 12 years old. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for details.