Sports briefs: Sept. 1 – Sept. 4

Red cross lifeguard training course

The Red Cross is offering lifeguard training through Basin Recreation for people over 15 years old. Through videos, group discussion and hands-on practice, the class aims to teach surveillance, rescue, first aid and CPR/AED skills. Interested parties must attend a pre-screening test on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the PC Aquatic Center. The test consists of a 300-yard swim, 50-yard swim with a brick and 3 minutes of treading water without using hands. Participants must attend all classes to pass the course. The cost for the course is $175. Participants should also bring photo identification or birth certificate. Registration is available online at: http://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/adult-recreation/swimming/. For more information, contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16 or at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Wilderness First Aid at PC MARC

A wilderness first aid/CPR and survival course will be offered at the PC MARC on Sept. 4 and 6. The class will offer basic survival skills taught by certified Emergency Care and Safety Institute instructors. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Miner's Day Bowl Jam

Park City Recreation and other sponsors are hosting a Miner's Day Bowl Jam on Sept. 3 from 3-6 p.m. at the Park City Skate Park. The day will including skating, music and prizes. Pre-registration can be done at parkcityrecreation.org and day-of registration will be available at 2 p.m. Call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Dry-land Training

Two-time Olympian and former U.S. Ski Team athlete and fitness coach Jilian Vogtli will host a six-week program at the PC MARC to help winter athletes train, strengthen and sculpt their bodies for the upcoming season. Class starts Sept. 17. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Running evaluations

Athletic Republic, a local training gym, is offering athletes in grades 8-12 one free 30-minute running mechanics evaluation until Sept. 20. The treadmill session includes video feedback and analysis from one of Athletic Republic's trainers. Sessions will be offered at 4 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each session is limited to two participants. To reserve a spot, call 435-729-7230.

Youth Sports Alliance registration

Registration for Get Out & Play and ACTiV8's September sessions are open on the Youth Sports Alliance website. This fall, students from Park City School District elementary schools, Ecker Hill Middle School, South Summit Middle School and Treasure Mountain Junior High can sign up for after-school activities through the Youth Sports Alliance on early release days. Park City Day Middle School students will begin offering programming to its students in November. For more information visit ysaparkcity.org.

PC Sailing culminating events

Park City Sailing Club is celebrating its fall regatta and the Commodore's Ball & Silent Auction on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29 and 30. Boat charters are available and tickets to the Commodore's ball are included in regatta registration for skippers and crew members. Registration is open now at sailpc.sportngin.com/register/form/633498698.

Park City Soccer fall development program

Park City Soccer Club is offering girls- and boys-specific Futures Programs for players ages of 6 to 9. The programs, led by professional coaches, are focused on teaching soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a 12-week Wednesday program, which begins Sept. 5, or an eight-week Friday session, beginning Oct. 5. Players can join at any time during a session and the program is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall rec league soccer, allowing players to do both. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or contact Youth Program Director Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.