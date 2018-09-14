Sports Briefs: Sept. 15 – Sept. 18

Volleyball League restarting in Oct.

The PC MARC's six-versus-six volleyball season starts Oct 3. Recreation and competitive divisions available. Registration available online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more details.

Thriller

PC MARC is holding its annual Thriller Dance Workshop, which teaches the dance's moves and grants a chance to perform at the Park City Halloween Dog Parade. The workshop is for people ages 5 and up, and starts on Sept. 21. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more details.

Swing for Sports Golf Tournament

Basin Recreation is hosting its annual "Swing for Sports" golf tournament at Canyons Golf Course on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the organization's youth scholarship program, and will include prizes for the top three teams and an opportunity drawing for all participants. Cost per team is $400. Registration and further information is available at http://www.basinrecreation.org.

South Summit trails grand opening

The South Summit Trails Foundation and the city of Oakley are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Oakley Trail Park, located near the Oakley water tank on Pinion Road. The ceremony will be on the evening of Sept. 21, is free to the public and will feature snacks and guided tours through the new trails — both on bike and on foot.

Park City Soccer Club development program

Park City Soccer Club is offering girls- and boys-specific Futures Programs for players aged 6 to 9. The programs, led by professional coaches, are focused on teaching soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. There is an eight-week program starting Oct. 5. Players can join at any time during a session and the program is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall rec league soccer, allowing players to do both. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or contact Youth Program Director Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.

Pre-comp swim team

The PC MARC is assembling a fall pre-comp swim team. This swim team offers smaller group sizes, more individualized instruction, and expert coaching. Classes are held Monday through Thursday until Sept. 27. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Running evaluations

Athletic Republic, a local training gym, is offering athletes in grades 8-12 one free 30-minute running mechanics evaluation until Sept. 20. The treadmill session includes video feedback and analysis from one of Athletic Republic's trainers. Sessions will be offered at 4 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each session is limited to two participants. To reserve a spot, call 435-729-7230.

Dry-land Training

Two-time Olympian, former U.S. Ski Team athlete and fitness coach Jilian Vogtli will host a six-week program at the PC MARC to help winter athletes train, strengthen and sculpt their bodies for the upcoming season. Class starts Sept. 17. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

State Parks and Reservoirs

Park City Sailing Club is celebrating its fall regatta and the Commodore's Ball & Silent Auction on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29 and 30. Boat charters are available and tickets to the Commodore's Ball are included in regatta registration for skippers and crew members. Registration is open now at sailpc.sportngin.com/register/form/633498698.