Sports Briefs: Sept. 19 – Sept. 21

Dry-land Training

Two-time Olympian, former U.S. Ski Team athlete and fitness coach Jilian Vogtli will host a six-week program at the PC MARC to help winter athletes train, strengthen and sculpt their bodies for the upcoming season. Class started Sept. 17. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Running evaluations

Athletic Republic, a local training gym, is offering athletes in grades 8-12 one free 30-minute running mechanics evaluation until Sept. 20. The treadmill session includes video feedback and analysis from one of Athletic Republic's trainers. Sessions will be offered at 4 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each session is limited to two participants. To reserve a spot, call 435-729-7230.

Tumbling classes at the PC MARC

The PC MARC's Youth Tumbling program promotes movement skills, balance, coordination and upper body strength for children aged 2 to 7. Enrollees can choose between three age-specific classes, including a parent-and-tot class, offered on Thursdays or Saturdays starting Sept. 20. The fee is $45 per session, parent-tot drop-in classes are $10. For more information and to register, visitparkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Thriller

PC MARC is holding its annual Thriller Dance Workshop, which teaches the dance's moves and grants a chance to perform at the Park City Halloween Dog Parade. The workshop is for people ages 5 and up, and starts on Sept. 21. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more details.

South Summit trails grand opening

The South Summit Trails Foundation and the city of Oakley are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Oakley Trail Park, located near the Oakley water tank on Pinion Road. The ceremony will be on the evening of Sept. 21, is free to the public and will feature snacks and guided tours through the new trails — both on bike and on foot.

Swing for Sports Golf Tournament

Basin Recreation is hosting its annual "Swing for Sports" golf tournament at Canyons Golf Course on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the organization's youth scholarship program, and will include prizes for the top three teams and an opportunity drawing for all participants. Cost per team is $400. Registration and further information is available at http://www.basinrecreation.org.

Pre-comp swim team

The PC MARC is assembling a fall pre-comp swim team. This swim team offers smaller group sizes, more individualized instruction, and expert coaching. Classes are held Monday through Thursday until Sept. 27. Visitparkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Park City Sailing culminating events

Park City Sailing Club is celebrating its fall regatta and the Commodore's Ball & Silent Auction on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29 and 30. Boat charters are available and tickets to the Commodore's Ball are included in regatta registration for skippers and crew members. Registration is open now at sailpc.sportngin.com/register/form/633498698.

Soldier Hollow seeks volunteers

Soldier Hollow and USA Nordic are seeking volunteers to help run the 2019 BMW Biathlon World Cup, coming to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway from Feb. 14 to 17, 2019. The event is spread over four days of competitions and will include approximately 28 nations and 180 athletes. Volunteer positions include: race headquarters and competition office staff; course marshall; medical team; range crew; start/finish control officers; stadium staff; car driver; welcoming/parking credential officials. Visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org for more information or contact event volunteer coordinator Jennifer McCulloch at jmcculloch@uolf.org or (435) 658-9120.

PC Marc offers karate

World-champion sensei Nikki Ikeda is offering Shotokan karate classes for a variety of skill levels, for both youth and adult practitioners. The next session begins Sept. 24. Days, times, and fees vary per class. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more details.

Volleyball league restarting in October

The PC MARC's six-versus-six volleyball season starts Oct 3. Recreation and competitive divisions available. Registration available online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more details.

Park City Soccer Club fall development program

Park City Soccer Club is offering girls- and boys-specific Futures Programs for players aged 6 to 9. The programs, led by professional coaches, are focused on teaching soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. There is an eight-week program starting Oct. 5. Players can join at any time during a session and the program is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall rec league soccer, allowing players to do both. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or contact Youth Program Director Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.