Sports Briefs: Sept. 26 – Sept. 28

Soldier Hollow seeks volunteers

Soldier Hollow and USA Nordic are seeking volunteers to help run the 2019 BMW Biathlon World Cup, coming to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway from Feb. 14 to 17, 2019. The event is spread over four days of competitions and will include approximately 28 nations and 180 athletes. Volunteer positions include: race headquarters and competition office staff; course marshall; medical team; range crew; start/finish control officers; stadium staff; car driver; welcoming/parking credential officials. Visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org for more information or contact event volunteer coordinator Jennifer McCulloch at jmcculloch@uolf.org or (435) 658-9120.

PC Marc offers karate

World-champion sensei Nikki Ikeda is offering Shotokan karate classes for a variety of skill levels, for both youth and adult practitioners. The next session began on Sept. 24. Days, times, and fees vary per class. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more details.

Park City Soccer Fall development

Park City Soccer Club is offering girls- and boys-specific Futures Programs for players aged 6 to 9. The programs, led by professional coaches, are focused on teaching soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. There is an eight-week program starting Oct. 5. Players can join at any time during a session and the program is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall rec league soccer, allowing players to do both. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or contact Youth Program Director Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.