Sports Briefs: Sept. 8 – Sept 11

Running evaluations

Athletic Republic, a local training gym, is offering athletes in grades 8-12 one free 30-minute running mechanics evaluation until Sept. 20. The treadmill session includes video feedback and analysis from one of Athletic Republic's trainers. Sessions will be offered at 4 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each session is limited to two participants. To reserve a spot, call 435-729-7230.

Dry-land Training

Two-time Olympian, former U.S. Ski Team athlete and fitness coach Jilian Vogtli will host a six-week program at the PC MARC to help winter athletes train, strengthen and sculpt their bodies for the upcoming season. Class starts Sept. 17. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Park City Sailing culminating events

Park City Sailing Club is celebrating its fall regatta and the Commodore's Ball & Silent Auction on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29 and 30. Boat charters are available and tickets to the Commodore's ball are included in regatta registration for skippers and crew members. Registration is open now.