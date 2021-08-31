Sports briefs September 1 – September 3
Park City Point 2 Point race
The 2021 edition of the Park City Point 2 Point race will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 4. The race starts in Round Valley and ends at the Skullcandy headquarters in Kimball Junction. For trail users looking to avoid the event, head to trails at Park City Mountain Resort, Canyons Village and the Utah Olympic Park in the morning and trails around Deer Valley, Round Valley and Lost Prospector in the afternoon. For more information about the event and its trail impact, visit thepcpp.com.
Basin Rec prep swim team
Basin Rec’s youth prep swim team program for swimmers ages 7 to 14 begins on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The program aims to increase swimmers’ fitness and endurance in an introduction to competitive swimming. The team will meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 1 at the Fieldhouse pool. Registration costs $100. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org.
Youth Tennis Clinics
Basin Rec’s youth fall tennis clinics will begin on Sept. 10 and run through Oct. 18 on either Mondays or Fridays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Trailside Park tennis courts. Clinics are for players ages 6 to 12 and will help players learn tennis rules, court setup and skills. Registration costs $80. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City’s trying season continues into region play
Park City has suffered back-to-back losses to Skyline and Olympus since winning its first game of the season.