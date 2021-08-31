Sports briefs September 1 – September 3





Park City Point 2 Point race

The 2021 edition of the Park City Point 2 Point race will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 4. The race starts in Round Valley and ends at the Skullcandy headquarters in Kimball Junction. For trail users looking to avoid the event, head to trails at Park City Mountain Resort, Canyons Village and the Utah Olympic Park in the morning and trails around Deer Valley, Round Valley and Lost Prospector in the afternoon. For more information about the event and its trail impact, visit thepcpp.com .

Basin Rec prep swim team

Basin Rec’s youth prep swim team program for swimmers ages 7 to 14 begins on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The program aims to increase swimmers’ fitness and endurance in an introduction to competitive swimming. The team will meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 1 at the Fieldhouse pool. Registration costs $100. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org .

Youth Tennis Clinics

Basin Rec’s youth fall tennis clinics will begin on Sept. 10 and run through Oct. 18 on either Mondays or Fridays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Trailside Park tennis courts. Clinics are for players ages 6 to 12 and will help players learn tennis rules, court setup and skills. Registration costs $80. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org .