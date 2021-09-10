Sports briefs September 11 – September 14





Youth pickleball camps

The PC MARC will be hosting pickleball camps on Fridays starting on Sept. 17 for kids ages 7 to 12. There will be two, five-week camps that will introduce the basics of the sport through games and drills. The first session will run from Sept. 17 through Oct. 15, and the second one will run from Oct. 22 through Nov. 19. Clinics will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 435-615-5401 or register online at parkcityrecreation.org .

Park City Soccer Club development program

Registration is open for Park City Soccer Club’s Friday Futures program for all kids between the ages of 5 and 8. The eight-week session begins on Sept. 24 is aimed to complement fall recreation soccer. Sessions will be held at Willow Creek Park until mid-October when the program will be moved to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. For more information, visit parkcitysoccer.org or contact Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com .

Park City Ski and Snowboard trail running series

Registration is open for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s trail running series, which starts with a race from Iron Bill’s to Moose Puddle on Sept. 22. Runners of all abilities ages 9 and up are welcome to sign up. Registration costs $35 for adults and $25 for those who are 18 and younger. The trail running series supports local ski programs. For more information, visit parkcityss.org .