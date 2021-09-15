Sports briefs September 15 – September 17
Park City Soccer Club development program
Registration is open for Park City Soccer Club’s Friday Futures program for all kids between the ages of 5 and 8. The eight-week session begins on Sept. 24 and is aimed to complement fall recreation soccer. Sessions will be held at Willow Creek Park until mid-October when the program will be moved to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. For more information, visit parkcitysoccer.org or contact Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.
Park City Ski & Snowboard trail running series
Registration is open for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s trail running series, which starts with a race from Iron Bill’s to Moose Puddle on Sept. 22. Runners of all abilities ages 9 and up are welcome to sign up. Registration costs $35 for adults and $25 for those who are 18 and younger. The trail running series supports local ski programs. For more information, visit parkcityss.org.
Swing for Sports golf tournament fundraiser
Basin Recreation will be hosting its eighth annual Swing for Sports golf tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Canyons Golf Course. Four-person teams will play in a scramble format starting with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Proceeds will go toward Basin Recreation’s Scholarship Fund to serve local underprivileged youth. Registration costs $400 per team. To register and learn more, visit basinrecreation.org.
Miners riding high heading into homecoming
Coming off a 46-6 win over Murray last week, the Miners are looking to celebrate homecoming by beating Highland for their third win of the season.