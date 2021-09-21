Sports briefs September 22 – September 24





Park City Ski & Snowboard trail running series

Registration is open for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s trail running series, which will continue on Sept. 29 with a race from Yeti’s to Moose Puddle. Runners of all abilities ages 9 and up are welcome to sign up. Registration costs $35 for adults and $25 for those who are 18 and younger. The trail running series supports local ski programs. For more information, visit parkcityss.org .

Park City Soccer Club development program

Registration is open for Park City Soccer Club’s Friday Futures program for all kids between the ages of 5 and 8. The eight-week session begins Friday and is aimed to complement fall recreation soccer. Sessions will be held at Willow Creek Park until mid-October when the program will be moved to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. For more information, visit parkcitysoccer.org or contact Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com .

Jans Winter Welcome

Tickets for the 41st Jans Winter Welcome, which will be held on Oct. 23, are now on sale. The event raises money for the Youth Sports Alliance to support its competitive winter sports programs and after-school opportunities. Tickets for an opportunity draw for a vacation at the Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort are also on sale. For more information, visit ysaparkcity.org .