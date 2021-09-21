Sports briefs September 22 – September 24
Park City Ski & Snowboard trail running series
Registration is open for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s trail running series, which will continue on Sept. 29 with a race from Yeti’s to Moose Puddle. Runners of all abilities ages 9 and up are welcome to sign up. Registration costs $35 for adults and $25 for those who are 18 and younger. The trail running series supports local ski programs. For more information, visit parkcityss.org.
Park City Soccer Club development program
Registration is open for Park City Soccer Club’s Friday Futures program for all kids between the ages of 5 and 8. The eight-week session begins Friday and is aimed to complement fall recreation soccer. Sessions will be held at Willow Creek Park until mid-October when the program will be moved to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. For more information, visit parkcitysoccer.org or contact Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.
Jans Winter Welcome
Tickets for the 41st Jans Winter Welcome, which will be held on Oct. 23, are now on sale. The event raises money for the Youth Sports Alliance to support its competitive winter sports programs and after-school opportunities. Tickets for an opportunity draw for a vacation at the Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort are also on sale. For more information, visit ysaparkcity.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
South Summit’s region struggles continue against Ben Lomond
Two goals in the first half for the Scots pushed them past the Wildcats Monday afternoon.