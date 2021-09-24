Sports briefs September 25 – September 28





Park City Ironman Triathletes

Park City residents Liis Rametta and Sebe Ziesler competed in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in St. George on Sept. 18. Both finished in fourth place in their respective categories. The Ironman 70.3, also known as a half Ironman, is a 70.3-mile race consisting of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile biking portion and a 13.1 mile run.

Fall Adult Volleyball

Park City Recreation will bring back its adult volleyball league on Oct. 13 at the PC MARC. Games will be played Wednesday evening between 6 and 10 p.m. The league will offer both competitive and recreation divisions. All teams will play eight pool-play games as well as a double-elimination tournament. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401. Free agents can email lauren.wall@parkcity.org .

Woodward Park City Community Day

Woodward Park City will be offering discounted lift tickets for a community ride day on Oct. 3. Guests can enjoy $15 lift sessions and $20 all-day lift tickets, and members can visit the member appreciation booth for giveaways from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com .