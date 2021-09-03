Sports briefs September 4 – September 7
Park City Ski & Snowboard trail running series
Registration is open for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s trail running series, which starts with a race from Iron Bill’s to Moose Puddle on Sept. 22. Runners of all abilities ages 9 and up are welcome to sign up. Registration costs $35 for adults and $25 for those who are 18 and younger. The trail running series supports local ski programs. For more information, visit parkcityss.org.
Youth and adult karate
The PC MARC will hold karate lessons for children and adults starting on Sept. 13. Sensei Nikki Ikeda will instruct all levels for ages 4 and up. Classes are on Monday and Wednesday afternoons or Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Pickleball marathon
The Park City Pickleball Club will be taking part in the Great American Pickleball Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 11. The club will be playing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the PC MARC to support The Wounded Blue, a charity that assists injured and disabled law enforcement officers. To register, visit pcpickleballclub.com.
North Summit falls short late in sweep against Green Canyon
The Braves were competitive in all three sets but couldn’t put Green Canyon away.