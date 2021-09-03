Sports briefs September 4 – September 7





Park City Ski & Snowboard trail running series

Registration is open for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s trail running series, which starts with a race from Iron Bill’s to Moose Puddle on Sept. 22. Runners of all abilities ages 9 and up are welcome to sign up. Registration costs $35 for adults and $25 for those who are 18 and younger. The trail running series supports local ski programs. For more information, visit parkcityss.org .

Youth and adult karate

The PC MARC will hold karate lessons for children and adults starting on Sept. 13. Sensei Nikki Ikeda will instruct all levels for ages 4 and up. Classes are on Monday and Wednesday afternoons or Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.

Pickleball marathon

The Park City Pickleball Club will be taking part in the Great American Pickleball Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 11. The club will be playing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the PC MARC to support The Wounded Blue, a charity that assists injured and disabled law enforcement officers. To register, visit pcpickleballclub.com .