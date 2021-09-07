Sports briefs September 8 – September 10





Youth basketball offered at PC MARC

After-school youth basketball will mark its return to the PC MARC on Sept. 21. The Jumpstop Academy will meet every Tuesday through Oct. 19. The clinics are for kids between third and eighth grade, and times will vary depending on age. The clinics will help participants develop skills in a smaller three-on-three setting. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org .

Fridays with Friends

Basin Recreation’s new Friday’s with Friends program is for kids between the ages of 4 and 6. The program meets at the Fieldhouse, where participants can enjoy games, arts and crafts, bounce houses and more. Fridays with Friends begins on Sept. 10 and runs through Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration costs $40 per day. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org .

Tour des Suds

The Tour des Suds, a 7-mile mountain bike race from City Park to the top of Guardsman Pass, returns on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Registration costs $30 until Aug. 31. Awards will be given for performance and the craziest costumes. For more information, visit mountaintrails.org .