| ParkRecord.com

Basin Recreation fall soccer

Basin Recreation's fall soccer is a recreational soccer league designed for boys and girls in preschool through ninth grade. Each player will be placed on a team and will receive a uniform, coach, and a ticket to a Real Monarchs game. The league begins on Aug. 20 and runs through Oct. 13. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org to register or call 435-655-0999.

Shred-n-BBQ at Trailside Bike Park

Basin Recreation, Mountain Ranks and Traeger are hosting a celebration of the Trailside Bike Park and its users on Aug. 24 from 5-8 p.m. The Shred-n-BBQ offers BBQ, music, giveaways and laps in the park. Basin Recreation will show the mountain biking documentary "UnReal."

Youth Tennis programs

Park City Recreation will be hosting its youth tennis programs soon. The first round of the Fall Junior Tennis Program starts Aug. 27. Experience groups range from beginner and intermediate to advanced tournament players. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 to register.

Recommended Stories For You

Mobile Recreation Trailer

Park City Recreation is offering free activities through its mobile recreation trailer. The trailer brings equipment for game and activities like kickball, hula hooping and street hockey, and will be setting up at various spots around town in August. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information on dates and locations the mobile recreation trailer can be found.

Try hockey for free

The Park City Ice Arena has invited the public to try ice hockey for free on Tuesday, Aug. 28, or Thursday, Aug. 30, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. The event is designed to provide kids between the ages of 4 and 12 a completely free experience to try youth hockey. The organization's coaches will be on the ice to assist children in learning the basics. Participants do not need previous skating or hockey experience. The Park City Ice Arena is also offering ice skating lessons on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings for children ages 3 years to adults. Visit parkcityice.org or call 435-615-5707 for details.

Basin Rec 2018 Youth Flag Football

Basin Recreation's NFL Football League is designed for boys and girls in first through eighth grade. Each player will be evaluated and placed on a team. Official NFL jerseys and flags will be provided. The league will run Aug. 20 through Oct. 13. Registrants are asked to download the organization's DASH smartphone app, which grants access to players' schedules and practice locations. Preseason clinics are available for an extra charge of $45. Officials and volunteer coaches are needed. For more information visit basinrecreation.org or email Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

red cross lifeguard training course

The Red Cross is offering lifeguard training through Basin Recreation for people over 15 years old. Through videos, group discussion and hands-on practice, the class aims to teach surveillance, rescue, first aid and CPR/AED skills. Interested parties must attend a pre-screening test on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the PC Aquatic Center. The test consists of a 300-yard swim, 50-yard swim with a brick and 3 minutes of treading water without using hands. Participants must attend all classes to pass the course. The cost for the course is $175. Participants should also bring photo identification or birth certificate. Registration is available online at: http://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/adult-recreation/swimming/. For more information, or to register for the class, contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16 or at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Free Yoga in the Park

Basin Recreation is hosting free yoga at Matt Knoop Memorial Park on Saturdays in August, from 8 to 9 a.m. For any questions, contact Basin Recreation at 435-655-0999.

Kids Fitness Classes

Kids Fit Classes at Silver Mountain Sports Club run every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Prospector location. The events are free for members or $10 for non-members.

Pre- and Postnatal Yoga

As part of a workshop designed for new and expecting moms, pre- and postnatal yoga is designed to promote mindfulness, movement and meditation. Classes run Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. at the PC MARC. Sign up for the whole session or drop in to individual sessions. Newborns are welcome. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for additional information.

Basic skating camp

Ice skaters at least four years of age and of all skill levels are invited to attend Park City Ice Arena's basic skating camp from July 30 to Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to noon.

Skaters should have some experience skating, whether it be group skating classes, private lessons or recreational experience and should be able to skate on their own can comfortably without assistance. This camp has a recreational focus. The camp costs $210. To register call 435-615-5707 or visit parkcityice.org.

PC MARC swim lessons

The PC MARC is offering swimming lessons on weekday evenings and Saturdays for children ages 6 months to 12 years old. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for details.

JIU JITSU

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

Beach pool open

Silver Mountain Sports Club's beach entry pool with water slide and lazy river are open daily, and are accessible without a membership. Punch passes are available. The pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays until 8 p.m.

SILVER MOUNTAIN SUMMER MEMBERSHIPS

Silver Mountain Sports Club family summer memberships are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer memberships grant pool access, including a water slide, lazy river, poolside grill, kids castle and muscle beach. The summer membership also includes use of both club locations and all fitness classes. Call 435-649-6670 for inquiries or visit SilverMountainSportsClub.com.