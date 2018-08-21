Sports briefs: Youth Sports Alliance registration

Youth Sports Alliance registration

Registration for Get Out & Play and ACTiV8's September sessions are open on the Youth Sports Alliance website. This fall, students from Park City School District elementary schools, Ecker Hill Middle School, South Summit Middle School and Treasure Mountain Junior High can sign up for after-school activities through the Youth Sports Alliance on early release days. Park City Day Middle School students will begin offering programming to its students in November. For more information visit ysaparkcity.org.

Park City Sailing culminating events

Park City Sailing Club is celebrating its fall regatta and the Commodore's Ball & Silent Auction on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29 and 30.

Boat charters are available and tickets to the Commodore's ball are included in regatta registration for skippers and crew members.

Registration is open now at sailpc.sportngin.com/register/form/633498698.

Sheepdog Festival

The 16th annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival will return to the Heber Valley on Labor Day weekend. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, the festival will feature sheepdogs and handlers from around the world in herding competitions. Admission prices for children start at $6 online, $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. For full ticket prices and scheduling go to: soldierhollowclassic.com

Park City Soccer fall development program

Park City Soccer Club is offering girls- and boys-specific Futures Programs for players ages of 6 to 9. The programs, led by professional coaches, are focused on teaching soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a 12-week Wednesday program, which begins Sept. 5, or an eight-week Friday session, beginning Oct. 5. Players can join at any time during a session and the program is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall rec league soccer, allowing players to do both. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or contact Youth Program Director Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Youth tennis programs

Park City Recreation will be hosting its youth tennis programs soon. The first round of the Fall Junior Tennis Program starts Aug. 27. Experience groups range from beginner and intermediate to advanced tournament players. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 to register.

Mobile recreation trailer

Park City Recreation is offering free activities through its mobile recreation trailer. The trailer brings equipment for games and activities like kickball, hula hooping and street hockey, and will be setting up at various spots around town in August. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information on dates and locations where the mobile recreation trailer can be found.

Red Cross lifeguard training course

The Red Cross is offering lifeguard training through Basin Recreation for people over 15 years old. Through videos, group discussion and hands-on practice, the class aims to teach surveillance, rescue, first aid and CPR/AED skills. Interested parties must attend a pre-screening test on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the PC Aquatic Center. The test consists of a 300-yard swim, 50-yard swim with a brick and 3 minutes of treading water without using hands. Participants must attend all classes to pass the course. The cost for the course is $175. Participants should also bring photo identification or birth certificate. Registration is available online at: http://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/adult-recreation/swimming/. For more information, or to register for the class, contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16 or at sydney@basinrecreation.org.