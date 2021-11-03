Sports nonprofits seek donations to further support community





Friday is a big day for nonprofits in the Park City area, and in a town as active as Park City, it’s no surprise then that there are plenty of nonprofits that work to promote sports in the area.

Here are three sports-related nonprofits looking for support on Friday during Live PC Give PC, the community-wide day of giving.

Solomon Fund

Solomon Fund’s mission is to give Latino children opportunities to participate in Park City sports and recreation programs. Solomon Fund, which is a Park City Community Foundation program, doesn’t host any programming itself, but it does help other local programs boost their Latino participation rates to make them more inclusive. For example, Solomon Fund publishes programs on its own page in Spanish and then walks families through the registration process.

“Often, there isn’t a Spanish-speaking person on staff at all organizations, it depends on the organization,” said Sarah MacCarthy, Park City Community Foundation’s community impact director. “So just really providing information in Spanish has really been very effective at increasing access to sports for a lot of families in our community.”

Solomon Fund and its partners also provide children with scholarship programs and help to provide kids with gear, like bikes, skis and helmets. By doing so, Solomon Fund hopes to increase diversity in Park City sports and recreation programs and help kids of all backgrounds feel like they belong.

“The goal of the Solomon Fund is to create a more inclusive community and invite folks to participate in everything that is going on in Park City because there are a lot of great things,” MacCarthy said. “We’re really serving as that information hub for Spanish-speaking families. Families come to us with all sorts of questions, whether it’s where to get rental assistance or where to schedule a physical if their kid wants to participate in high school sports. So we really do a lot more than just connect families to sports and rec opportunities.”

For more information, visit parkcitycf.org/how-we-work/growing-community-initiatives/solomonfund/.

Park City Ski & Snowboard

Between the JANS Winter Welcome, Live PC Give PC, the Park City Ski Swap and the beginning of ski season, November is a big month for Park City Ski & Snowboard. The organization boasts that it’s the largest ski and snowboard club in the state and serves approximately 900 kids every year. The organization’s website states that its mission is to “develop our athletes by realizing individual athlete potential while maintaining high academic standards and exemplary sportsmanship.”

“To be here in Park City, a lot of times (a) quintessential experience is to participate in these winter programs that we provide,” said Pete Stoughton, events and development director at Park City Ski & Snowboard. “And it’s really an honor for us to provide that outlet, that motivation and that opportunity for kids to really kind of explore the sports and explore themselves and what their own growth looks like through winter sports.”

Park City Ski & Snowboard is made up of five divisions: alpine, Nordic, freestyle, freeski and snowboard. The organization supports youth teams that compete in those divisions, and many Park City Ski & Snowboard athletes have gone on to compete on the international level. Fundraising events like Live PC Give PC cover 30% of the organization’s expenses.

“It’s a big lift for all of our kids, our parents, and we hope to be able to just have a sigh of relief when we’re done and get to play and enjoy the snow with the athletes, parents and kids,” Stoughton said.

For more information, visit parkcityss.org.

Youth Sports Alliance

The Youth Sports Alliance is another organization that aims to get and keep kids involved in sports.

The organization has two main components: after-school programs and supporting local winter sports teams. The Youth Sports Alliance runs Get Out & Play and Activ8 programs in local schools. Get Out & Play allows elementary school students to try new sports on early-release days, while Activ8 has similar offerings for middle school and junior high students and focuses on developing positive lifestyles.

The Youth Sports Alliance also fundraises for local winter sports teams, and if families can’t afford to keep their kids involved, the organization has the Stein Eriksen endowment fund.

“The idea is they try something in Get Out & Play, and then they join the club, and then if they can’t afford their club dues, then they can get a scholarship through the Stein Eriksen endowment,” said Emily Fisher, executive director.

The Youth Sports Alliance benefits 2,800 kids, according to Fisher. The Olympic legacy is strong in Park City, and the Youth Sports Alliance’s goal is to use that to keep kids active and find a sport or activity that they love.

“We were founded in 2002, so kind of after the Winter Olympic Games,” Fisher said. “The mission of the organization was to get as many local youth out and active and using all these awesome Olympic venues. So we’ve been around for a long time, and we continue to grow.”

For more information, visit ysa.org.

Visit livepcgivepc.org to learn more about the day of giving.