State champion Miners prove themselves at national hockey tournament

Park City senior Keegan Torrey attempts to get a handle on a loose puck during a game against Farmington in February. Torrey was Park City’s leading scorer at nationals with four points in three games.

Park Record file photo

The Park City High School hockey team’s season wasn’t over when the Miners won the state championship in February.

Park City earned a trip to the USA Hockey High School Division I National Championship in Dallas last weekend and accomplished a rare feat for a team from Utah: winning a game. The Miners won one of their three games and were eliminated, but they proved to themselves that they could compete against the best teams from other states.

“I think that was pretty much the mentality that we’ve had in the past, where we’re going to nationals and we’re going to face the music that we’re one of the weakest areas in the country when it comes to high school hockey,” Park City coach Jack Skille said. “I wanted to show these kids that’s not necessarily true, and I know our coaching staff really believes in this group.”

The Miners’ win came in their opening game against Texas’ Strake Jesuit Crusaders. Morgan Carter scored the first of four goals for Park City in the first period en route to a 6-0 win. Senior Keegan Torrey had a pair of goals as well, and goaltender Colten McIntyre earned a shutout. Torrey ended up leading the Miners in points during nationals with four points in three games.

“He stepped up big for us this past weekend, I think he had a really great weekend,” Skille said. “It was emotional for him, he knew it was going to be it for him and he’s got (junior hockey) that he’s looking at next year, wherever he goes. There are moments in every game where he’s a man amongst boys out there.”

Park City’s next two games didn’t go its way, as the Miners fell 6-2 to eventual runner-up Stevenson (Illinois) and 4-2 to Springfield (Massachusetts). The Miners were heavily outshot in both games, and McIntyre did his best to keep Park City in them. Due to the Miners’ placement in the standings, they knew the Springfield game was going to be their last game of the tournament and left everything on the ice.

“You could see that it was an emotional game for them,” Skille said. “We really hung in there for three periods against that team. It was a really good team, one of the best in that tournament. Obviously, only a two-goal differential, and Colton kept us in it the entire time.”

While the Springfield game was the last one for Park City’s seniors, the rest of the team had the opportunity to learn what it takes to compete and win at nationals. Skille sees a brighter future ahead for hockey in Utah and in Park City.

“We are getting there, we are downright competitive, we are getting really close to winning some good hockey games,” Skille said. “I think it’s really big for the future of hockey in the state for them to see a high school team go and be relevant in that tournament, to be competitive.”

But the toughest part for Park City was seeing a state championship-winning season finally come to an end. Skille told his team before the Springfield game that not every athlete gets the opportunity to realize that they’re playing their final shift in their final game. Park City’s trip to nationals was a successful one, but also an emotional one.

“I got emotionally attached and I got pretty choked up towards the end talking to the kids,” Skille said. “A couple of them thanked me, and I hugged them. I was crying, they were crying, it was just a beautiful experience. I couldn’t be more proud of that group, I really couldn’t. I hope they carry that year forever, I know I will.”