Steamroller express

Miners boys lacrosse hosted the Bonneville Lakers at Dozier Field on Thursday in a 5A playoff match and notched a 15-1 victory. Miners’ Reece Smith hurls a rocket here for one of the goals. The Miners are scheduled to play the Alta Hawks in the next round, on Saturday.
David Jackson/Park Record

