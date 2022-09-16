Successful region tournament leaves Miners in good spirits heading into state

For the second year in a row, junior Reagan Harrison stormed through the region tournament to claim an individual title on Thursday at Brighton High School.

This year, Harrison added an extra degree of difficulty by playing in second singles instead of third singles, but it didn’t change the outcome. Harrison’s victory was the highlight of a tourney that saw three of Park City’s entries reach the finals, though Harrison was the only one who won. Olympus ended up taking home the region title.

“We have pretty high expectations, and it’s not the results that we were hoping for,” Park City assistant coach Bradley Smith said. “But at the end of the day, we’re in a good position heading into state and qualifying. And the girls have matches under their belt, they’ll get some more. Yeah, I think it gives them some good confidence.”

The two-day tournament wrapped up on Thursday, with Harrison rolling through her first two matches on Wednesday to advance to the finals. There, she met the top-seeded Savannah Rosenhan from Olympus. Harrison had lost to her earlier in the season.

However, Harrison came out on fire, taking the first set 6-1. She was up 3-2 in the second set before her opponent retired, giving Harrison the win.

“Today, that was really cool,” Harrison said. “(Going) from third to second singles, I didn’t know if I could really do it, but I pulled it off, so (I’m) super happy.

“I was just making all my shots, playing how I want to play. I haven’t really had that all season. I’ve been super conservative with my hitting, but Wade, (Elle Martin’s) dad, just told me to let myself swing. So, I was letting myself swing, so it was really fun. I mean, that’s probably the best I’ve played all year, and it happened when it really mattered.”

The region tournament gave Harrison a taste of what’s to come with the state tournament around the corner. With another region title to her name, she’s looking forward to the challenge.

“After this win, I’m ready for state,” Harrison said. “I know that I can do that and I’m just focusing on those matches that are coming up and getting ready for harder and more intense matches. Which is fun, I’m excited to play against people with pace and hard hitters.”

Martin and Park City’s second doubles tandem of senior Martina Cavieres and sophomore Madeline Limback both made the finals of their respective brackets. Martin faced Brighton freshman Avery Olsen in the first singles title match, but she lost in straight sets. The senior was disappointed with Thursday’s outcome, but she noted the level of competition was good for her and her teammates heading into the state tournament later this month.

“This is definitely the most competitive region for girls tennis,” Martin said. “Seeing that we’re all doing so well in this region really helps us with confidence and everything. Because in years past, we were in a different region, we’d all kind of win more easily, and then we weren’t as prepared for state.”

Martin’s played first singles at the state tournament every year in high school, and now she’s the experienced senior playing against younger players.

“I’m excited – it’s definitely weird that it’ll my senior year,” Martin said. “That’s definitely super weird because I’m playing against all the younger girls now when I’m used to playing against older girls, so that part’s definitely weird. But it’s just cool, and we’ve all – well, most of us have experienced it before – and so it’ll be nice to use that experience to our advantage.”

Cavieres and Limback met a similar fate, falling in consecutive sets. While Thursday’s final match didn’t go their way, their play leading up to it left Cavieres feeling optimistic about the state tournament.

“Overall, it was really fun, and yesterday’s matches were amazing,” Cavieres said. “Honestly, it wasn’t just fun because we were winning, but it was fun just because we were playing well and playing the way that we love to play.”

Senior Olivia Tarmina finished third in third singles, and Park City’s first doubles team bowed out in the semifinals of the back draw. While Park City might not have won a region title as a team, the tournament gives the Miners some all-important confidence heading into the state tournament.

“To me, it all comes back to confidence,” Smith said. “You play with confidence, you’re going to play really well. You play scared and play not to lose, that’s when the girls are going to have trouble.”