Summer Olympians support Winter Games at Coca-Cola’s A Taste of the Winter Games kickoff event

The Coca-Cola Company hosted A Taste of the Olympic Winter Games, an event at Deer Valley Resort's Stein Eriksen Lodge, on Thursday night. The event featured appearances from summer Olympians Simone Biles, front, Summer Sanders, middle, and Missy Franklin.

"We're here to cheer on the winter Olympians," Biles said in an interview.

The three Summer Games athletes, who were dressed in red Coke onesies, posed for photos by pretending to drive a bobsled and goofing around on a podium with Winter Olympic props while chefs presented dishes themed around previous Winter Games venues.

"Opening ceremonies is (Friday), and that is probably the biggest moment in some of (the Olympians') lives," Biles said. "It's not some of their first Games, so that's super exciting for them to go and get their titles back, but for some of them it's their first, so we are going to cheer them on."

Biles said that, if she had to pick a winter sport to compete in, it would be ice skating.

"Hands down," she said. "It's so beautiful!"