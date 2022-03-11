Sydney Palmer-Leger’s season comes full circle

Cross-country skier Sydney Palmer-Leger, who hails from Park City and races for the University of Utah, surged into the stadium area at Soldier Hollow and pushed herself across the finish line with the little energy she had left by the end of the 5-kilometer classical race at the NCAA Skiing Championships. She, like many other skiers before her, collapsed in a heap in the finish area, trying to catch her breath.

“You warm up for like an hour and then you go push as hard as you can,” she said. “You’re kind of dying the whole time, just hoping for it to be done a little bit on that last hill.”

The final result wasn’t what she had wanted, as Palmer-Leger finished the event in sixth place. Palmer-Leger won national titles in the 5-kilometer classical and the 15-kilometer freestyle last year as a freshman, so coming up short a year later wasn’t in her plans. She’ll have an opportunity to redeem herself on Saturday, however, in the 15-kilometer freestyle race.

“I definitely wanted to get top three, so it’s just more motivation to go harder,” she said. “15K is going to be a long one, so just hoping that my legs will stick with it and push as hard as I got and leave it out on the course. End of the season, so might as well.”

It’s been a whirlwind of a season for Palmer-Leger, who, unlike some of her teammates, didn’t have the opportunity to represent her country in the Olympics in Beijing. However, the sophomore has achieved plenty this winter regardless. Palmer-Leger, who was named to the U.S. Cross Country B Team this year, scored her first-ever World Cup start and added a sixth-place finish at this year’s junior world championships in the 15-kilometer freestyle mass start. Throw in a dominant regular season on the college circuit, where she’s won six of her eight starts, and Palmer-Leger has compiled a season to be proud of.

“Time has flown by, I feel like I haven’t really been home,” she said. “I have a couple days getting laundry done, sleeping in my own bed and then you start all over again having to race in Fairbanks, and then we were in Sun Valley before that and then I just got back from world juniors in Norway. So, we’re definitely a little tired from competing, but I love this lifestyle of traveling and racing four days in the week with some of the best in the world or best in the country, so it’s really fun.”

Growing up in Park City, Palmer-Leger was always active and always outside. Between hiking, skiing and mountain biking, she was on some kind of trail year-round. Palmer-Leger won multiple national titles as a mountain biker before switching to cross-country skiing full-time, and she sees parallels between the two endurance sports.

“It’s really good to just be out there for a couple hours riding, and you get a lot of leg speed and power out of being a biker, which made me a really strong skier,” she said. “It’s kind of sad that I don’t get to bike as much as I used to, but I still have the skills, or I think I still have the skills from being a racer.”

Utah head Nordic coach Miles Havlick has also seen how Palmer-Leger’s mountain biking history has carried over to her skiing.

“I think a lot of her determination and tactics will come from that,” he said. “She just doesn’t hold back. As soon as she kicks that start wand, she’s just hammering until the finish line. Pretty hard to contend with someone like that.”

Palmer-Leger had a strong freshman year, winning two races and earning five podium finishes in the regular season. And then she won two national championships, which helped her earn National Nordic Skier of the Year honors and propel the Utes to another team national title.

“The first day, I kind of knew I was going to do well because that’s kind of my specialty doing a classic race, and then when I ended up winning both, it was pretty unbelievable,” Palmer-Leger said. “It was pretty cool to celebrate individually winning championships and then as a team as well and getting on a plane with a bunch of medals and a trophy.”

Despite her disappointing finish on Thursday, Palmer-Leger’s teammates and coaches know her as a fierce competitor who can turn it on at any moment. It didn’t pay off for her on Thursday, but they are well aware of what she’s capable of.

“Sydney is an incredible competitor, she really has a fire in her belly to win every race,” Havlick said. “She just has some tenacity and grit that you just don’t see out of most people.”

Fellow sophomore Novie McCabe, who finished first on Thursday, has known her since they were in middle school, and the two have pushed each other to get better ever since. McCabe once saw Palmer-Leger break a pole in the first of a series of difficult intervals up a steep hill. Palmer-Leger still managed to keep up with the rest of the group with just one pole, something that McCabe dubbed “a classic Syd” move.

”She’s really good at just focusing in workouts and giving her all, no matter what,” McCabe said. “So, I think that’s very representative of that.”

McCabe also pointed out that Palmer-Leger inspires her to be the best skier that she can be. She said that part of the reason both of them ended up at Utah was that they wanted to surround themselves with the best skiers in order to compete and improve. The Utes proved that on Thursday, as they scored 102.5 points from the women alone — by far the most of any team — when their three skiers finished first, second and sixth.

“It’s cool to train around her, and I think that she cultivates a great team atmosphere,” McCabe said. “It’s fun because she really pushes us all and is also super supportive.”

Palmer-Leger has seen everything come full-circle toward the end of an eventful season with the NCAA championships being held at Soldier Hollow, where she’s been racing “basically since I could walk.” The area where she collapsed out of pure exhaustion on Thursday was where it all began.

“It’s kind of crazy because this finishing area is where I started and where I have so many pictures of me V1-ing into the finish when I was 5 years old, so it’s kind of fun now that I’m 20,” Palmer-Leger said.