Tabaracci brothers give Park City second-half boost as Miners advance in state playoffs

It was a play that anyone who has watched Park City High School’s football team this season has seen seemingly dozens of times.

Senior Carson Tabaracci took the ball, found a hole in the middle of the field, escaped a couple of defenders, ran past a few more, made a couple of jukes and took it all the way to the end zone for six points.

Ballgame.

This time, it kept the Miners’ season alive.

Tabaracci’s 43-yard run in the fourth quarter gave No. 20 Park City a 10-point lead en route to a 27-10 win over No. 13 Skyline in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night. Tabaracci’s heroics came after his younger brother, Blake, threw what ended up being the game-winning touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter as the Miners scored 21 unanswered points to advance. They’ll face No. 4 Bountiful on the road in the second round.

“I just saw the hole, and I was following my boys,” Carson Tabarraci said of his touchdown run that put the game away.

Earlier in the season, the Miners lost to Skyline 10-6, a game in which they made too many mistakes and struggled to finish drives. Until the fourth quarter on Friday, it seemed like the Miners were going to repeat that performance.

They had three drives in the first half that made it inside Skyline’s 25-yard line and only scored six points. They botched the hold on a field goal on their opening drive, and two sacks and a penalty forced a punt on another drive. Carson Tabaracci’s 8-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter stood as the only successful drive for the Miners, but the extra point was blocked.

The Miners’ defense held Skyline’s offense in check for most of the first half, but running back Bo Tate ripped off a 65-yard run late in the second quarter that ultimately led to a touchdown on fourth-and-short from the goal line. Skyline went into the locker room up 7-6 after a successful extra point.

The Eagles tacked on a field goal on their opening drive of the second half, but both offenses sputtered in the third quarter after that. Miners coach Josh Montzingo inserted Blake Tabaracci at quarterback to try to spark the offense and give it a different look because of his athleticism. Early in the fourth quarter, he tossed a perfect touchdown pass to sophomore Will McCurdy from 28 yards out to give Park City a 13-10 lead.

“I brought something that the team needed, brought the energy, got us rolling again, got a good momentum starter,” Blake Tabaracci said. “I just remembered that he ran a 4.5, and I was like, ‘He’s got this.’ It was like throwing in the summer again.”

From there, the Miners poured it on. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Park City advanced the ball to just past midfield, where it faced fourth-and-5. The Miners successfully drew Skyline’s defense offsides, earning a fresh set of downs. On the next play, Carson Tabaracci went on his highlight-reel run to put the Miners up 10 points.

Senior linebacker Stone Combs was a force of nature throughout the game, causing all sorts of havoc in the backfield and coming up with tackle after tackle. He effectively ended the game with an exclamation point with a pick-six to give the Miners a 17-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

“He was amazing, we’re so lucky and blessed to have him in the middle, he’s had so many opportunities to have a pick,” Montzingo said. “I told him, ‘You catch one, you’re going to score.’ He did it, and I’m not going to let him live it down.

“A little early, we were doing more than we were supposed to, we were trying to do some fancy stuff. I’m like, ‘Quit freelancing, just do what you’re supposed to do and it will work out.’ Second half, everybody did it. They just did their job, no ask, no question and they just shut it down.”