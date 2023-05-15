 Tangled up in red | ParkRecord.com
Tangled up in red

Park City High School Miners boys soccer player No. 2 Alex Taylor gets tangled with two Spanish Fork Dons Friday evening at Dozier Field, in the first round of the state 5A playoffs. The Miners won 3-2. They travel to Vernal Tuesday to face the Uintah Utes in the second round.
David Jackson/Park Record

