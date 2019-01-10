The Bjorn Thorsen Memorial big air competition was small but competitive

Park City Ski and Snowboard hosted the Bjorn Thorsen Memorial big air competition on Friday at the Utah Olympic Park, where Parkite Troy Podmilsak finished first overall in both competitions.

Ten youth competitors flew from a 50-foot wedge jump, in hopes of impressing judges.

Two back-to-back competitions comprised the invitational, where each skier was allowed two runs.

"We didn't have a lot of athletes competing in the event, but the ones that were there were throwing down some serious tricks," said Chris "Hatch" Haslock, PCSS freeski and snowboard program director.

Podmilsak won overall in both competitions, starting with a score of 93.6 for his double cork 1440s.

He and Rodney Koford, another PCSS athlete, were close throughout the competition. Koford performed a double cork 1080 and 1260 in the first session, enough for a 91.

Koford pushed the competition the second day by matching Podmilsak's double cork 1440 – two off-axis flips with three spins. That trick, performed switch by Mac Forhard, was enough to win the junior national competition at the Utah Olympic Park this past spring.

But Podmilsak rose to the occasion, winning the second competition by performing a double cork 1620 – four and a half spins interspersed between two off-axis flips.

Podmilsak scored a 96.6, with Koford in second with a 95.

"They were both throwing down some pretty big stuff," Haslock said. "The two guys behind them (Jack Lam and James Kanzler) were right in there throwing big stuff as well."

Lam, of Flathead, Montana, finished third in the first round with a 90, and third in the second round with a 92.3.

He threw a double cork 1260, then a stylish double cork 700.

Kanzler took fourth both days with an 89 and a 90 from his double cork 1080s and 1260s.