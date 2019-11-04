The Park City Mountain Biking Club wrapped up its season at the state championships two weeks ago

On Oct. 18 and 19, the Park City High School mountain biking team concluded its season with a strong showing at the Utah state mountain biking championships in Cedar City.

Abigail Frick was the only Miner to take home an individual state title when she took first place in the SLR girls race, holding off teammate Margot Silverstein for the victory. Frick finished the race in 42 minutes and 10.97 seconds, while Silverstein was close on her tails, finishing in 42:11.15.

In the three-lap varsity championship race, Mila Leger-Redel took home ninth place in a total time of 1:38:07.12, less than a second behind Brighton’s Brayden Barlage in eighth place. Catherine Best finished in 29th (1:46:27.00) while Siri Ahren placed 60th (2:02:21.15).

Sabine Wilson, who entered the race as one of Park City’s best riders, was unable to finish after crashing in the championship. Coach Christ Best said she was bruised but healing quickly.

Tyler Young was the lone Miner to finish in the varsity boys championship, placing 64th in 1:59:17.90.

The younger Miner boys found success as Bennett Yaegar (13th, 1:00:19.82) and Ethan Sams (15th, 1:00:30.57) performed well in the JV B Boys D1 race, while Josh Canada (13th, 1:04:21.58) and Jonas Watkins (8th, 1:04:44.28) both raced well in the JV C Boys D1 and JV D Boys D1 races, respectively.

Summer McGuire and Mira Terry both placed in the top-40 of the JV Girls A race. McGuire finished in 25th place with a time of 1:07:39.50 while Terry took home 40th in a time of 1:09:31.84.

With the season now over, Park City is hoping for a bright future as 16 Miners took home 75th or better in the JV races.