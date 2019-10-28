The Park City Ski Swap returns this weekend

One of Park City’s pre-powder traditions returns this weekend when the Park City Ski Swap kicks off its 47th annual three-day used ski gear sale from Friday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 3.

“It’s just a great overall experience for those who attend,” said John Buchar, alpine program director for Park City Ski and Snowboard. “This benefits the community at large with helping people get great equipment for low prices, and we are just happy to help do our part.”

Originally started by the Park City ski team back in 1972, the ski swap was a fundraiser to help some of the locals get their hands on equipment. The ski swap has grown exponentially over the following 47 years.

“We are one of the largest ski swaps in the country,” Buchar said. “It’s really incredible to see how much this ski swap has grown throughout the years.”

The early bird check in for gear sellers begins on Monday and runs until Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jans Mountain Outfitters and Cole Sport off of Park Ave. Park City Ski and Snowboard staff will examine the gear and make sure it’s functional before adding it to the ski swap inventory.

Park City Ski and Snowboard will return the items not sold and a check to those who people who donated on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fieldhouse.

“There’s a general rule for us where we don’t accept equipment that is greater than five years old, but obviously a few exceptions are made because sometimes the technological stuff hasn’t yet changed for that piece of equipment,” Buchar said. “The one thing we ask is for people to not bring in the stuff they have had in the garage for the past 30 years. … We try to keep a fairly fresh stock of items and that old stuff isn’t exactly fresh.”

Multiple vendors will sell unused equipment at the swap as well.

The Park City Ski Swap is one of Park City Ski and Snowboard’s primary fundraisers.

“This is the biggest fundraiser we do for the alpine program here at Park City Ski and Snowboard,” Buchar said. “While it does benefit the whole club, it’s a little more earmarked towards the alpine program where it leaves a large footprint in the annual budget. Without the fundraiser, our tuition would be an extra 25, 30 percent.”

The ski swap is located at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse and officially starts on Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for Friday night, $5 for Saturday and $2 for Sunday, while kids 12-and-under are admitted for free.

“On the financial side, we as a club and our members all benefit from this, but it also benefits the community as well,” Buchar said. “We fully understand winter sports are expensive so having the opportunity to pick up great equipment at rock-bottom prices makes it easier for everyone to get out into the community and enjoy the outdoors.”