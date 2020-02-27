The Silver Summit Series returns to Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, Feb. 29

With over 7,300 acres and 348 trails, Park City Mountain Resort is the largest ski resort in the country. And when combined with its Olympic pedigree after hosting four events during the 2002 Winter Olympics, it makes PCMR a resort worth tackling.

But how does one person conquer the seven premier peaks at PCMR in one day — a challenge reserved for only the most die-hard of skiers and snowboarders?

The Silver Summit Challenge returns to Park City on Saturday, Feb. 29 for its third annual event.

“This is just a cool event to really experience everything that Park City Mountain Resort has to offer, especially with all of the terrain from the top of Canyons lift to the bottom of Park City Village,” said Jessica Miller, communications manager at Park City Mountain Resort. “All of them will have the wonderful opportunity to challenge themselves in what is an extremely difficult day on the mountain. … They get to tackle some of the most iconic peaks and terrains in the country.”

Competitors will hit checkpoints at Murdock Peak, 9990, Peak 5, Dream Peak, Limelite, Jupiter Peak and King Con Express in one day. Following their completion, they will be invited to the après party at Legacy Lodge, where food, music and gifts will all be available to celebrate the accomplishment.

For the first two years of the event, the “Peak Challenge” was specifically designed for expert skiers as all seven of the courses are either black diamond or double-black diamond level, which include some short hikes to reach the highest points on the mountainside.

“This originally started because the events team was looking for something we could put on to help people explore the resort,” Miller said. “We wanted to create an iconic Park City event where people from all over could come out and explore the entire mountainside, something that people could get behind and so annually.”

But after seeing great success the past two years, according to Miller, the PCMR events team got together again and looked at a way to make it more inclusive — there had to be a way to get others who were still learning the sports, or just loved doing them.

So this year, they’ve come up with the “Adventure Challenge” for intermediate skiers and riders looking to explore the blue terrain at PCMR.

“The adventure challenge gives others the option for a less difficult course while opening up the series for so many others to take advantage of,” Miller said. “A few of the checkpoints matchup with the peak challenge so the competitors will be able to interact with one another still.”

The Adventure Challenge checkpoints are; Super Condor Express, Sun Peak Express, Iron Mountain Express, King Con Express and Pioneer.

According to Miller, part of the bonus of the Adventure Challenge is that it gives competitors something to begin on as the Peak Challenge serves as a goal for them to reach and hopefully tackle one day.

Check-in for the event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Murdock’s Café in Canyons Village, with the event getting underway at 9 a.m. at Canyons Village. Registration is currently open, but participants can also register the day of.