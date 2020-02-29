The U.S. 2020 Revolution Tour makes its final stop next week in Park City at Woodward

The next generation of winter sport athletes will test their limits beginning on Monday when they compete at the U.S. 2020 Revolution Tour Park City.

The four-day event, hosted by Woodward Park City, will see athletes competing in halfpipe, slopestyle, snowboard cross and big air. The stop at Woodward Park City is the final stop on the Revolution Tour, giving the event up in the mountains a certain amount of flair.

“This event will be a little different than the other stops that the Revolution Tour has had throughout the season,” said Sarah Emery, event manager for U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “Being the final stop, we will be crowning the overall champions of the tour at the conclusion of the events on Friday. And then on top of everything else, we get to host this event in our backyard, so it’s definitely something that just means a bit more to us, the athletes and of course the fans.”

For athletes looking to take that next step in their careers to World Cups, the X Games and the Dew Tour, the Revolution Tour serves as that stepping stone.

The Rev Tour is considered to be on the same level as the Continental Cup in regards to FIS points — thus allowing competitors who do well to collect points in hopes of making the World Cup event tour, or even make a name for themselves to generate sponsors and become noticed by the X Games selection committee.

“What makes this pretty special is that this event brings an international field where the level of the riders is just below those who make are looking to make the world cup teams,” said Miller. “This event, and tour, is definitely used as a platform for the athletes to really build their profiles and give them opportunities to become household names.”

For Team USA, those competing will be the rookie teams for freestyle skiing in halfpipe and slopestyle, as well as the rookie halfpipe and rookie slopestyle snowboarding teams.

Some athletes to watch are Hunter Henderson, a slopestyle rider on the U.S. rookie freestyle ski team, and the Fagan brothers. Deven is teammates with Hunter while his brother Kiernan, who will be competing despite being on the U.S. Pro slopestyle team in freeskiing.

“For us, the athletes who are competing for us as those who may not be consistently making the podiums at world cup events but are considered the cream of the crops on the Nor-Am tour,” said Miller. “We expect a good showing this week.”

The addition of Woodward to Park City’s winter sports venues this season has increased the area’s ability to host events like the Rev Tour.

“We are really excited to have Woodward here in our hometown. … This has really opened up the opportunities for us to host events such as the Revolution Tour,” Miller said. “A lot of our athletes train, live and work around here so getting to stay home and compete is always something special. … And even more so knowing it’s at Woodward where they train.”

For a detailed schedule of events, visit usskiandsnowboard.org/events/us-revolution-tour-woodward-park-city.