Tiger Shaw says U.S. Ski & Snowboard aims to emerge from Pyeongchang as best in the world

As the 2018 Olympic Winter Games approached, excitement built within our teams, our local communities and around the country as Team USA prepared to take center stage. The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team is well prepared to take on the world's best, and we appreciate the continued support from our local communities as we look to be Best in the World in Pyeongchang.

The relationships and partnerships U.S. Ski & Snowboard has developed with mountain communities across the country have been key to helping our athletes achieve success at every level of our sports. Thanks to the support of communities in Vermont all the way to California, we're able to host World Cups at resorts across the country. These events are not only opportunities for our national team athletes to compete in front of their hometown crowds but also a chance to inspire the next generation of skiers and snowboarders and raise the profile of our sports in America and around the world.

A few years back, our organization established a new set of core values and goals to help us achieve our Best in the World vision. These values of integrity, passion, fun, team, community, excellence and grit are values we hope all of our members, from athletes to fans, will adopt. If you're hitting the slopes this winter, whether it's with a club, racing a NASTAR course, or just riding for fun, I hope you feel a sense of community and shared passion for the winter sports lifestyle. If you're watching one of our events and cheering on our U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes, I hope you know that you're an integral part of the team that helps them achieve athletic excellence.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes brought home 17 medals, a record eight gold, from the 2014 Games in Sochi. With the support of their clubs, coaches, parents, volunteers, fans and local communities, our athletes are teed up to achieve even greater success in 2018. And, in case you haven't heard, NBC is rolling out its most comprehensive coverage of the Olympics ever, so you can cheer on your favorite athletes from wherever you are.

On behalf of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, thank you for your continued support and dedication to helping us become Best in the World.