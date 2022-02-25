Tough season ends in first-round loss to Olympus for Miners

Players in white from left to right: Kathleen Whiteley, Olivia Miller and Josie Killen enjoy senior night with their families. Park City was eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday by Olympus.

David Jackson/Park Record

Park City High School girls basketball coach Brett Isaacson credited his team for its perseverance and attitude throughout the season. The Miners lost 18 straight games after a 3-0 start, capped off by a 73-20 loss to Olympus in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday night.

Isaacson may not have liked how the season unfolded, but he was proud of how his team handled the adversity.

“These girls continue to play hard, they came to practice every day with a good attitude, you know, they never gave up,” he said. “I know it’s kind of cliche, but definitely a lot of life lessons about battling through tough times and sticking together and kind of those types of things that you’re going to need as you go on in life. I think that was the biggest thing with this squad.”

Park City, the 30th seed in the Class 5A state tournament, scored 11 points in the first quarter and trailed by just nine but couldn’t keep up with No. 3 Olympus after that. The Miners scored only nine points the rest of the way as the Titans poured it on.

“We played hard, made shots, played with a lot of confidence (in the first quarter), the other team, just any time they got an open look, it went in,” Isaacson said. “We started to struggle scoring again in the second, third and fourth quarters, but they kept fighting through the end, I’ll give them that.”

Park City struggled all season in its new region full of teams from the Salt Lake City area. The Miners went winless in region play and lost their two leading scorers midseason. Park City was outmatched and overwhelmed down the stretch.

But one of the positives of the situation was that it gave younger players plenty of opportunities to play varsity minutes, which will hopefully pay off for the Miners in the future. Isaacson noted that Park City’s subvarsity teams won a combined nine games this year, which he said was by far the most since he’s been at the school.

“I think that’s pretty encouraging, having these younger kids,” Isaacson said. “And then I brought up a lot of them towards the end of the year. I was playing a ton of freshmen and sophomores varsity minutes the last month of the season. I think there’s definitely a bright future, for sure.”

The Miners’ trio of seniors — Josie Killen, Kathleen Whiteley and Olivia Miller — were there to lead their younger teammates all season long. And they kept the team going as the season went on. While they have played their final game in a Park City uniform, they helped set a standard for leadership for the Park City teams of the future.

“Especially the last month or so of the season, they really stepped up,” Isaacson said. “I noted that in the locker room (after the game). They did a good job keeping everyone focused and positive.

“Those three girls were a big reason why all the other players kind of stuck it out and continued fighting. So, it was a big testament to them.”