Tour of Utah adds new stage, starting at Woodward Park City, to Summit County legs this year this year

The Tour of Utah is still over seven months away, but Parkites can get excited as the race announced last week that Park City will host one more leg of the event. Park City.

Park City will now host Stage 4 of the race as well as Stages 6 and 7.

“This is a vibrant and active community that truly appreciates cycling, so obviously it’s a draw and we aren’t going to avoid Park City,” said Jeff Corbett, course director for the Tour of Utah. “The race has always been extremely well supported there so we like to come back to places where we are supported and welcome.”

The 16th annual Tour of Utah is set to take place from Aug. 3-9

Woodward Park City, an action sports and ski resort with indoor and outdoor facilities, will serve as the starting point for the fourth stage that winds across Summit County before ending at Snowbird Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“Tradition is a part of the Tour of Utah and coming back to Park City is obviously a big part of that,” said Frank Zang, a spokesman for the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “We want to showcase the state of Utah through the eyes of sport and the unique opportunity to take world-class cycling to Park City.”

Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort will serve as the start and finish for the sixth stage on Saturday, Aug. 8. The seventh and final stage will take place in the heart of Park City and, in keeping with tradition, finish at the top of Main Street, according to Zang.

“Park City has all of the elements to make for a great stage race and that’s why the Tour of Utah has come back year after year,” Zang said. “The atmosphere is really hard to replicate because of the challenging terrain, the beauty of the area and, most importantly, the fans that line the streets.”

This is the 11th time Park City has hosted the weeklong race and the eighth that it has served as its finish line.

The weeklong Tour of Utah has earned the reputation as “America’s Toughest Stage Race,” according to Corbett. Last year, Belgian Ben Hermans of the Israel Cycling Academy won with a time of 18 hours, 46 minutes and 9 seconds.

“From the first time that I did this race in 2014, I had a good feeling with this race and I kept getting better results in the G.C.,” Hermans told reporters after winning. “It’s really amazing, I really enjoy it here, partly because it’s amazing to ride for these crowds.”

Hermans was able to hold off Canadian James Piccoli (+50 seconds) and American Joe Dombrowski, who took second and third respectively.

EF Education First captured the team title, winning in a time of 56:35:03. They dominated the team competition, winning won Stages 1, 5 and 6 when members Lawson Craddock, Lachlan Morton and Dombrowski took home the victories in order.

The Tour of Utah will announce this year’s teams in the early spring, with 16 teams undetermined teams expected to be competing. The event is the only multi-day race in North America on the UCI ProSeries.

“Certainly there’s multiple ways to look at the Tour of Utah as far as longevity or world ranking,” said Corbett. “There’s nothing else that’s as well ranked and attended by both fans and riders competing.”