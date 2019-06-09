Tour of Utah announces race’s route for 2019

Racers line up for the final leg of the Tour of Utah on Main Street last August. This year’s race will run entirely in northern Utah.

The Tour of Utah is once again scheduled to pedal two of its six legs through Summit County and finish on Main Street in Park City this year, organizers announced on Wednesday, June 5.

This year’s race covers 477 miles around northern Utah as racers compete in 13 King of the Mountain climbs up an estimated 37,882 feet, and through another 15 sprint competitions.

The main events for Summit County spectators are scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, the fifth leg of the race, and Sunday, Aug. 18, the sixth and final stage.

The fifth stage of the race begins at 2:30 p.m. and will loop from the Canyons Village at Park City mountain around the Jordanelle and Rockport reservoirs before heading back to the resort. There will be sprint lines in Kamas and Hoytsville, bracketed by King of the Mountain challenges back up to the Jordanelle and through Browns Canyon.

In the day’s final miles, racers will ride through Kimball Junction up to the Utah Olympic Park and will cut down Bear Hollow drive before a final push along Canyons Resort Drive and High Mountain Road to the finish near the Umbrella Bar in Canyons Village. Frontrunners are expected to finish around 6 p.m. A free concert with Florida-based jazz trio Honey Hounds is set to take place after the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

“We expect quite a large crowd here in the village,” said Dave March, director of marketing and events for the Canyons Village Management Association. “It’s going to be exciting.”

Spectators are advised to park at the Cabriolet lift lot and take the lift up. March expects the venue to be mostly standing room only.

The next day, Park City will serve as the finish stage for the Tour of Utah for the seventh time in the race’s 15-year history.

“No need to make changes to a proven course,” the release stated.

The route, first introduced in 2012, covers 78.2 miles with 10,000 feet of climbing. Racers will leave from Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. and head out of the city to Brown’s Canyon with another sprint line in Kamas before zig-zagging into a 2.1-mile KOM climb through Wolf Creek Ranch. The riders will descend into Wasatch County down to Heber, entering the race’s final sprint section in Midway before the grueling six-mile climb along Pine Canyon Road up to Empire Pass. After topping out, racers will ride the switchbacking descent down Marsac Avenue and race up Main Street to the finish line.

“We’re excited to have the Tour of Utah returning to Main Street,” said mayor Andy Beerman via email. “Main Street is an iconic finish to a race that not only highlights amazing athletes, but also Utah’s most spectacular landscapes.”

The full itinerary

The race will start with a prologue section on Monday, Aug. 12 at Snowbird Resort, in which racers will compete in a short time trial up Little Cottonwood Canyon to Bypass Road and around The Cliff Lodge before descending back down Creek Road.

“Spectators will have excellent viewing opportunities around Snowbird Resort to see the riders pass in both directions,” the press release stated.

The next day, the race will start in North Logan and travel 86.9 miles around the Cache Valley, traversing the west side of the Bear River Mountains. The race will run through Newton, make two loops around Little Mountain then take Sam Fellow Road to Airport Road and re-enter North Logan for five laps around the city with the finish line at Meadow View Park.

Stage two on Aug. 14 will begin in Brigham City in front of the Box Elder County Courthouse. Racers will ride on a 34-mile loop around the northern section of the city, then will proceed south on S.R. 89 to Weber County and the North Ogden Divide. The race will run past Pineview Reservoir twice, rolling counter-clockwise with laps through Huntsville on State Route 39 before making a final push up to Hidden Lake Lodge on the summit of Powder Mountain.

On Aug. 14, racers will compete at Antelope Island State Park, starting at Fielding Garr Ranch and heading north to cross the seven-mile causeway and enter West Point, then continuing through Layton, Kaysville, Fruit Heights and Farmington before finishing at North Salt Lake’s Eaglewood Golf Course.

The fourth stage of the race is a circuit course in Salt Lake City. The leg will start and finish on East Capitol Boulevard by the Utah State Capitol campus, and will include high-speed descents of North Virginia Avenue and climbs up North State Street. Riders will make eight laps around the 6.7-mile loop between 6 and 8 p.m. Viewing is recommended along City Creek Canyon and Reservoir Park. For more information go to TourofUtah.com.