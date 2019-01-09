Tour of Utah to return to Summit County

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, an elite cycling stage race, announced Wednesday that it plans to return to Summit County for two of its legs in 2019, according to a press release.

As in 2018, the Tour of Utah is set to close out the race with its fifth and sixth stages racing through the county. In 2018, bikers took to rural roads and the streets of Summit County's communities.

The race is scheduled to start at Snowbird Resort on Aug. 12 for the prologue stage, then will continue to North Logan on Aug. 13; from Brigham City to Powder Mountain Resort on Aug. 14; from Antelope Island State Park to North Salt Lake on Aug. 15; around Salt Lake City on Aug. 16; through Canyons Village at Park City Mountain on Aug. 17; then starting and ending in Park City on Aug. 18.

Details of each stage are scheduled to be released in the spring.

The race draws some of the top competitors in cycling, including athletes who compete in the Tour de France and other elite stage races. Colorado native Sepp Kuss of LottoNL-Jumbo took first in the 2018 competition.

This will be the race's 15th anniversary, and its first time visiting North Logan and North Salt Lake. It will also be the first time the race has started at Snowbird.

Recommended Stories For You

"Each community is a key player in showcasing the diverse beauty of our state," said John Kimball, managing director of the Tour of Utah. He called the start at Snowbird a "great setting" to kick off the race with a climb.

Last year's race covered 548 racing miles with 43,780 total feet of vertical climb.

This year would mark the seventh time the race has concluded in Park City.