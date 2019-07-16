Triple Crown softball tournament returns to Park City on Tuesday

Beginning on Tuesday, teenage softball players will once again invade Park City.

Though it has become a tradition in the community, the Triple Crown Fastpitch World Series, this time hosts 16U and 18U teams.

This year’s event will host over 1,100 teenagers divided into 92 teams — 56 teams in the 16U bracket and 36 in the 18U — from 10 different states. While California leads the group with 24 teams, there is a team from Canada in the mix.

“The World Series is a regional championship for teams to play tough competition and have a vacation off of the fields,” Triple Crown Fastpitch World Series event director Maestas said.

According to Maestas, part of the decision to have Park City as one of three host cities for the past 20 years is based on what it provides the visiting players and their families. The summer activities include trips to Jordanelle Reservoir for a swim, shopping at the outlets in Kimball Junction and hiking around the beautiful mountains.

There will be some local flair for softball fans to go out and enjoy the games as well. Nineteen teams from Utah, including two each from West Valley City, West Jordan and Tooele, are entered in the tournament.

The World Series is more than just a summer softball tournament — it also provides the opportunity for the young athletes to get noticed by college programs both near, like the Pac-12’s Utah and Cal, and far, like Wichita State. The coaches in attendance will cover all three divisions of the NCAA, the NAIA and some of the top Junior College programs in the nation.

“The World Series is typically an end of the season championship tournament teams can compete in, but there are recruiting opportunities as well,” Maestas said. “There will be 33-plus college coaches in attendance and (they) will be visiting the different complexes throughout the duration of the event.”

The tournament is set to begin on Monday with an instructional camp for all those who want to participate. Pool play begins on Tuesday and will run through Wednesday with bracket play taking place over Thursday and Friday. Saturday will be the final day of the tournament, as championship games will be played.

“The World Series is a six game guarantee, four pool play games into a modified double elimination bracket. Once teams complete their pool play games, the pools are seeded out into the brackets,” Maestas said. “For each age division, we have three different brackets teams can fall into; Gold, Silver and Bronze. Teams will battle it out in their brackets to be crowned the champion. … Every team’s goal is to try and make it to the championship bracket o n Saturday.”

With 170 pool games to be played on the first two days, Park City has teamed up with Oakley and Heber to host all of the games at five venues. The schedule can be found at the World Series website under “Schedule and Results” at https://www.tcfastpitchworldseries.com/16u18u.html.