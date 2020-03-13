U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced that all upcoming domestic events have been canceled

Following suit with the rest of the nation, U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced on Thursday morning that all remaining U.S. domestic events will be or have been canceled due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

In the press release, U.S. Ski and Snowboard also announced that it is working to return all national athletes back to the United States. It is their hope that all of the athletes will be returned back to the United States within the coming days. Upon arrival, all athletes and staff will be screened and abide by all CDC guidelines.

In accordance with U.S. Ski and Snowboard, Alpine Canada, and Nordiq Canada have also canceled their domestic events.

Beginning on Monday, March 16 all sanctioned and scheduled events will be canceled with make-up dates undetermined at the time. Included in the cancellation are “club-level events for all disciplines and any unnecessary gatherings, including banquets, awards, and end of season presentations.”

U.S. Ski and Snowboard said it is monitoring the situation will announce plans for future events at a later time. Cancellation is not out of the question, but they are waiting to see how the situation progresses over the coming weeks before moving forward.

The U.S. Junior Cross Country Championships, which are currently taking place in Auburn, California at Donner Summit, have been canceled. The seven-day championships began on Sunday, March 8 with a training day followed by competition days on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Tuesday and Thursday served as another training day.

But U.S. Ski Snowboard, one hour after their press release, announced that the championships were also canceled — meaning that Friday’s Skate Mass Start and Saturday’s Classic Relay Competition will not take place.

This cancellation directly affects the eight athletes representing Park City Ski and Snowboard who were competing in the event. Park City High School sophomore Wes Campbell won gold during Monday’s Classic Individual Start in the U16 division.

Two events that began earlier this week and will see through conclusion are the U.S. Junior Moguls Nationals and the U.S. Freestyle Aerial Championships.

The moguls event began on Wednesday, March 11 and will conclude on Monday, March 16 in Winter Park, Colorado. The aerials event will take place on Saturday, March 14 in Bristol Mountain, New York.