U.S. Ski and Snowboard announces freeskiing teams

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced the U.S. Olympic Freeski Team rosters on Monday night. The selections include two Park City-based athletes in Alex Hall and McRae Williams for the slopestyle team, as well as a handful of other athletes with Park City ties.

"Not making the Olympic team back in 2014 was absolutely devastating," Williams said in a press release. "Thinking of having to wait four years to try again and wondering if I'd even still be at the top of my game was hard. To get that redemption now is beyond a dream come true. I can't even begin to describe the feeling of accomplishment I'm experiencing. It was an extremely difficult battle with many unexpected obstacles but I powered through and it all paid off. Still can't believe it."

Other selections include David Wise and Maddie Bowman, who both took gold medals in the 2014 Winter Games and will return to defend their halfpipe titles, the release states. Maggie Voisin of the women's slopestyle is another Olympic returner. She injured her ankle during the Sochi, Russia, Games in 2014, and was unable to compete. Snowboarder Devin Logan will represent the U.S. for the first time in halfpipe and slopestyle as the only athlete competing in two events for the U.S. Freeskiing Team.

Torin Yater-Wallace is coming off a strong season which included objective qualification as opposed to his discretionary selection in 2014.