‘Unprecedented’ local representation to appear at Deer Valley World Cup

Brad Wilson skis down Champion run at Deer Valley Resort during the FIS World Cup men's moguls finals in 2020. Wilson is one of seven skiers with ties to Wasatch Freestyle competing at this year’s event.

Park Record file photo

When the Deer Valley FIS freestyle World Cup kicks off Wednesday, seven moguls skiers who grew up participating in Wasatch Freestyle will be competing, a milestone for the youth club.

“It’s unprecedented that any club would have this many World Cup athletes in one World Cup,” said Jon O’Brien, director of Wasatch Freestyle. “The fact that it’s in our backyard makes it even more incredible.”

The group is headlined by two-time Olympian Bradley Wilson. The 29-year-old is currently ninth in the overall moguls World Cup standings. Wilson finished 16th in moguls at Deer Valley last year and 10th in dual moguls.

But behind him are a pair of teenagers in Nick Page and Cole McDonald. Page is the reigning moguls Rookie of the Year and sits in 16th in the overall World Cup standings. The upstart McDonald, who recently graduated from the Winter Sports School, is 11th in the standings.

“Cole has some great results on World Cups in his rookie year on the World Cup tour,” O’Brien said. “We’re really excited about how Cole has come on as a young rookie on the World Cup tour.”

On the women’s side, Wasatch Freestyle has four more representatives: twins Madison and Kasey Hogg, Avital Carroll and Sabrina Cass, who represents Brazil. Cass is 32nd in the World Cup standings, and Madison Hogg is right behind her in 33rd. Carroll had to earn her way into the event at the U.S. Moguls Selections in December and took home first place in two moguls events.

“That’s seven athletes that all grew up in our programming — some of them are actually still in our programming — and we’re very excited that they have starts at the Deer Valley World Cup,” O’Brien said. “Typically, we don’t get nearly seven athletes coming out of our program to go to a World Cup, so we’re hoping that the people here in Utah will come out and support them and support the World Cup.”

This year’s event will be held during the daytime on Deer Valley’s Champion run instead of its usual nighttime schedule. The event will kick off with aerials on Wednesday followed by two moguls events on Thursday and Friday. The timing of the World Cup, held three weeks before the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games, means the world’s best freestyle skiers will be in Park City right before they compete on the biggest stage in the world. Some of the Park City athletes competing at Deer Valley might be there as well.

For Wasatch Freestyle, seeing so many athletes come through its program and then compete at the sport’s highest level is a major victory.

“To me, personally, it’s tremendously motivating because it makes me realize what we can produce right here in Utah,” O’Brien said. “We can produce really the world’s best skiers, and we have the capability to do that. … I’m absolutely proud of these young people that are out there representing the U.S. or their country of origin and representing Wasatch Freestyle. It’s really a great honor to have produced athletes of this caliber, and we intend on continuing to do so.”

The ability to see the world’s best freestyle skiers and Park City athletes competing alongside them also helps Wasatch Freestyle show the next generation that the World Cup isn’t out of reach.

“An example like that is tremendous to be able to give to any young person,” O’Brien said. “Saying, ‘Look, you can do this. This guy that lives down the street from you is doing it. You have the ability to do this. You have all the resources to do this. This is within your grasp.”