Unstoppable

Miners girls lacrosse played Bountiful’s Viewmont Vikings in the 5A playoffs on Thursday at Dozier Field and came away with a resounding 23-0 victory, posting eight goals before the Vikings had their first possession. No. 34 Sophie Neff was undeterred by a stick to the forehead as she scored one of her four goals in the first half. The Miners are scheduled to face Payson at home on Saturday in the next round.
David Jackson/Park Record

